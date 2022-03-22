Tottenham boss Antonio Conte rates Arsenal’s top-four chances

Antonio Conte has conceded that Arsenal look more “ready” than Tottenham Hotspur to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season – but insists that his side will only improve between now and the end of the campaign.

Arsenal currently lead the way in the race to secure Champions League qualification for next season, with the Gunners currently fourth in the Premier League table as things stand.

Mikel Arteta’s men have also played one game less than both Manchester United and Tottenham and they currently sit three points above Spurs in the table.

The current positions mean that Champions League qualification remains in Arsenal’s hands as they look to finish in the top four for the first time since 2016.

Tottenham were 3-1 winners over West Ham United at home on Sunday to lift them above Manchester United and into fifth place in the table.

And although Conte feels that the Gunners are in the driving seat for the top four as things stand, he has been delighted with the progress his side have made since he took charge.

Speaking after Sunday’s win, Conte said: “The only way to put pressure on Arsenal is to get three points to win.

“There are nine games to go and for us every game has to be a final and in this moment for sure they have a good advantage, also especially because they’re working with the same coach for many years and they’ve had many transfer markets with the same coach.

“Maybe they are in this moment more ready than us but I think in five months we did a fantastic job with these players and now I think that we reduced the gap with many teams in England.

“One example, two months ago we played against Chelsea three times and we lost three games but it was right to lose these three games because Chelsea showed to be better than us in every aspect.

“After two months now I would like to have another chance to see which is our level and I’m sure now our level has improved a lot and now I’m sure that Chelsea could fight much more to win the game against us than before.”

Arsenal still have to travel to face Tottenham in a rearranged fixture before the end of the season, and the Gunners also face Chelsea FC and Manchester United in their remaining 10 games.

The Gunners are back in action after the international break on 4 April, when they travel to take on Crystal Palace in the top flight.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will face Newcastle United at home on 3 April.

