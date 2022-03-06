Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Watford v Arsenal

Paul Merson is tipping Arsenal to enhance their hopes of securing a top-four finish this season by claiming a 2-1 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

The north London side are looking to make it four wins on the spin in the English top flight as they look to keep themselves firmly in the race for Champions League qualification.

With Arsenal having been dumped out of both domestic cup competitions at the start of the year, Mikel Arteta’s side are now solely focused on their Premier League form as they look to secure their first top-four finish since 2016.

Watford have been struggling to find consistent form in recent weeks and currently find themselves in the relegation zone, having won just one of their last five Premier League outings.

Arsenal have a good record in front of goal against the Hornets – Mikel Arteta’s side have scored in all 15 of their Premier League games against Watford – the only team they have a better record against is West Brom.

The Gunners have been in good form in the Premier League lately, having taken 22 points from a possible 27 since back-to-back losses at Manchester United and Everton at the start of December.

Former Arsenal and England star Merson feels that the Gunners will simply have too much for the Hornets on Sunday and he is tipping them to pick up all three points.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “Arsenal are flying at the moment, but Watford are really unpredictable and I always get the feeling that they have a couple more good performances left in them between now and the end of the season.

“You never quite know what you’re going to get from the Hornets, so this is a tough football match to call.

“I stick to what I said at the start of the season and believe Arsenal will finish in the Premier League top four.

“Everyone around them is losing games – Manchester United couldn’t beat Watford last week, Spurs have been up and down in recent weeks and the likes of West Ham and Wolves have also been inconsistent.

“Arsenal have got the best chance and I think they will put themselves in an even better position this week with a hard-fought win.”

Arsenal will take on Leicester, Liverpool FC and Aston Villa in their next three Premier League games after Sunday’s clash.

