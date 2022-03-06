Michael Owen states his prediction for Watford v Arsenal

Michael Owen is confident that Arsenal will bolster their top-four challenge with a resounding victory over Watford at Vicarage Road on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners have won their last three Premier League games to keep the pressure on Manchester United in the race to secure the final Champions League qualification spot.

Mikel Arteta’s side have secured successive top-flight victories over Wolves as well as beating Brentford to keep the pressure on Manchester United and West Ham.

The north London side have a great goal-scoring record against the Hornets so Arsenal will start Sunday’s fixture as strong favourites to secure three points.

Watford have only beaten Arsenal twice in their last 15 meetings to underline the Gunners’ dominance in this particular London derby.

Roy Hodgson’s men have only won one of their last 15 games in all competitions but the Hornets did secure a credible point in a goalless draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend.

Watford have lost their last seven games at Vicarage Road so Hodgson will be desperate to rebuild their reputation at home if the ex-England manager hopes to steer the Hornets away from the relegation zone.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is predicting that Arsenal will beat Watford at Vicarage Road on Sunday afternoon.

“Watford showed a lot of heart at Old Trafford, to come away with a point,” Owen told BetVictor.

“They rode their luck at times, but to take four points from their last two away trips, at Aston Villa and Man United, is impressive stuff. I fear it might have come a bit late for them though.

“Arsenal haven’t played since that dramatic win over Wolves, and they’re bound to come into this full of confidence. I think fourth place is theirs to lose, but they need to avoid any complacency.

“I think Watford will throw everything they have at Arsenal, but I think Arsenal will win this 2-1.”

Arsenal were 1-0 winners against Watford at the Emirates Stadium back in November thanks to Emile Smith Rowe’s second-half goal.

The Gunners will host Leicester City at The Emirates next Sunday.

