Piers Morgan delivers his verdict on Arsenal’s 4-2 win at Chelsea FC

Piers Morgan praised Arsenal for producing a “stunning win” after the Gunners claimed an impressive 4-2 victory at Chelsea FC to move level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Eddie Nketiah scored twice, with Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka also netting for the Gunners as they secured what could be a crucial victory in the race for Champions League qualification.

Arsenal twice led in the first half thanks to goals from Nketiah and Smith Rowe, but the north Londoners were twice pegged back through equalisers from Timo Werner and Cesar Azpilicueta.

However, the Gunners took control of the game in the second half and Nketiah netted a second to make it 3-2, before Saka slotted home his penalty in stoppage time to make the victory secure.

The win left Arsenal fifth in the table, level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham with six games left to play.

Celebrity Arsenal fan Morgan has been critical of the Gunners and their manager Mikel Arteta in recent games following the club’s three-game losing streak before Wednesday night’s triumph.

However, the former Daily Mirror editor was thrilled by what he saw from his beloved Gunners at Stamford Bridge.

Posting on Twitter after the final whistle, Morgan wrote: “BOOM! Arsenal thrash Chelsea 4-2 away. Feared the worst, assumed we’d get hammered, and never been happier to be proven so gloriously wrong.

Our youngsters have been brilliant tonight – especially Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe. A stunning win!”

Meanwhile, Arsenal star Saka admitted that he was thrilled by his team’s fighting spirit in south west London.

“We wanted to give the fans something to believe in us and we did that. We showed fight and character,” Saka said on Sky Sports after the game. “It’s a huge result.

“It means a lot to us. Losing three games in a row is really difficult.”

Arsenal will face Manchester United at The Emirates in their next Premier League game on Saturday lunchtime.

