‘An absolute beauty’: Gary Lineker reacts during Arsenal’s 4-2 win at Chelsea FC

Gary Lineker took to social media to praise Arsenal for an “excellent” performance as the Gunners won 4-2 at Chelsea FC to boost their top-four hopes.

The north London side headed into the game on the back of three successive defeats in the Premier League, while Chelsea FC had booked their spot in the FA Cup final with a win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Arsenal took the lead early on when Eddie Nketiah capitalised on Andreas Christensen’s miscued back-pass and slotted past Eduoard Mendy in the 13th minute.

However, Chelsea FC were level four minutes later when Timo Werner’s shot was deflected past Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal led again in the 27th minute when Emile Smith Rowe fired home a brilliant finish after being found by Martin Odegaard – but Chelsea FC equalised five minutes later through Cesar Azpilicueta.

Nketiah netted his second of the night in the 57th minute when he poked home from close range, and Bukayo Saka made the points secured when he convered his penalty in the 92nd minute after he was bundled down by Azpilicueta in the box.

The result left Arsenal fifth in the table and level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with six games left to play.

England legend Lineker was active on social media throughout the game and he first praised Smith Rowe for his excellent goal in the first half.

Posting after Smith Rowe’s goal, Lineker wrote: “Worth staying up for Match of the Day for Arsenal’s 2nd goal. An absolute beauty.”

Then after Saka made the points secure with his penalty, Lineker added: “Excellent performance and win from Arsenal sealed with a ballsy penalty from @BukayoSaka87.”

Arsenal are back in action on Saturday lunchtime when they take on Manchester United at The Emirates.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip