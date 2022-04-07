John Barnes has suggested that Arsenal could make a “fantastic” move in the summer transfer window by signing Tammy Abraham from AS Roma.

The England striker has been in good form for the Italian club since he departed Stamford Bridge to sign for Jose Mourinho’s team in the summer transfer window last year.

The 24-year-old forward has netted 17 goals and made three assists in all competitions for the Italian club this season, including three goals in his last three outings for the club.

Abraham was allowed to leave Chelsea FC in the summer after he was deemed to be surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge by Thomas Tuchel – although the Blues are believed to have an option to buy back the striker from 2023 onwards.

Arsenal are likely to be on the lookout for a new striker this summer, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having left the club for FC Barcelona in January and Alexandre Lacazette approaching the end of his contract with the Gunners.

Former Liverpool FC and England winger Barnes feels that Abraham would be a good fit for Mikel Arteta’s side if the striker fancies a return to England in the summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Barnes said: “It all depends on how Chelsea want to play next season. Roma obviously suits Abraham better, that’s why he’s scored so many goals.

“You have to find the football that suits you. The fact that he’s scored goals doesn’t mean he’s going to come back and score goals for Chelsea. Tuchel won’t want to play both Abraham and Lukaku.

“If Abraham wants to come back to England and it’s not going to work at Chelsea, Arsenal would be a fantastic club for him.

“They need a centre forward – Lacazette looks like he’s going, Aubameyang’s not there and Nketiah may not be the answer.

“If Abraham wants to come back to London, it would be a good move for him and a good move for Arsenal.”

Arsenal were left reeling by their 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday night as they suffered a blow to their top-four hopes.

The Gunners, who are currently fifth in the table, will return to action on Saturday afternoon with a home clash against Brighton and Hove Albion.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip