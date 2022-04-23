Paul Merson states his prediction for Arsenal v Man United

Paul Merson believes Arsenal will have to settle for a point in a “difficult game” with Manchester United at The Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners managed to end a three-game losing run with a 4-2 victory over third-placed Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night to reignite their top-four bid.

Goals from Eddie Nketiah (2), Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka helped Arsenal to record their first win in four outings against one of their fiercest rivals in the English capital.

Arsenal will start the Premier League weekend in fifth position and level on points with Tottenham Hotspur in the race to secure the final Champions League qualification spot.

Manchester United slumped to a 4-0 defeat by Liverpool FC at Anfield on Tuesday night to leave Ralf Rangnick’s side in sixth position and three points behind Arsenal.

The 20-time English champions have played one game more than Arsenal and Spurs to leave the Red Devils facing the possibility of a Europa League campaign next term.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson reckons Arsenal will show more inconsistency in the top-four race and draw 2-2 with Manchester United at The Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

“This is a harder game than most people think,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“Most fans think Arsenal are going to turn up and win, but this is a difficult game. Arsenal are a young team and are very inconsistent. They’ve lost three games on the trot but defeated Chelsea easily.

“Manchester United are going to turn up here – I’ve just got a feeling. No one expects them to do anything this season, so they’ll just go out and play. That might make it a little difficult for Arsenal.

“It’ll be hard for Cristiano Ronaldo to play this game but if he does, I’d expect the others to turn up for him. Erik ten Hag has been appointed as Manchester United’s manager this week – very good luck to him.

“I don’t think his appointment will have much of an impact on this game, but Arsenal will not find it easy this weekend.”

Arsenal lost 3-2 to Manchester United at Old Trafford back in December after Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late winner for the 20-time English champions.

The Gunners have only lost one of their last six Premier League games against Manchester United.

Rangnick’s side will take on Chelsea FC at Old Trafford next Thursday.

