‘He’s amazing’: Ian Wright identifies type of player Arsenal need to sign

Ian Wright has claimed that Arsenal need a player just like Cristiano Ronaldo to help move them up a gear.

The Portugal international scored a hat-trick in Manchester United’s 3-2 victory over Norwich City at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Ronaldo’s hat-trick was his second since his return to the 20-time English champions after the 37-year-old scored a treble in a 3-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur last month.

The Manchester United number nine has scored 15 times in 26 league games since his move to the Red Devils from Serie A giants Juventus last summer.

Arsenal have struggled for goals since offloading Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January transfer window as the Gunners hopes of a return to the Champions League continue to fade.

The Gunners were beaten 1-0 by Southampton at St Mary’s on Saturday as they suffered their third successive Premier League loss following defeats by Brighton and Crystal Palace earlier this month.

Former England striker Wright believes Ronaldo will be the difference if Manchester United finish in the top four and Arsenal miss out this season.

“He’s got 13 points alone from winning goals that he’s scored for them. That’s what you get at Man United,” Wright told Premier League Productions.

“That’s exactly what Arsenal need, because if he wasn’t playing for United they’d be nowhere near where they are.

“That’s what you pay for and that’s what he’s delivered, he’s amazing.”

Meanwhile, celebrity Arsenal fan Piers Morgan also claimed that the Gunners should make a move for Ronaldo this summer after Saturday’s defeat.

Posting on Twitter on Saturday, Morgan said: “Arsenal should sign Ronaldo this summer. I’m deadly serious. That would solve our striker problem and help me move on from Aubameyang.”

Ronaldo has scored 21 times in 34 games in all competitions since moving back to Manchester United.

The Red Devils are in fifth position in the Premier League table and three points behind Spurs in the race to secure a Champions League qualification spot after hoisting themselves above Arsenal on Saturday.

Manchester United will travel to Liverpool FC in the Premier League on Tuesday night, while Arsenal make the short trip to Chelsea FC a day later.

