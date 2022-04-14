Jurgen Klopp has predicted that Benfica striker Darwin Nunez will become a top player amid reported interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.

The Uruguay international has been in scintillating form for the Portuguese club in the 2021-22 season following 24 goals and three assists in 24 games in the Primeira Liga this term.

The Benfica number nine has proven his quality in Europe’s premier club competition too, with a respectable return of five goals in nine games in the Champions League.

Nunez has established himself as a key part of the Benfica team over the past 18 months since the 22-year-old completed a transfer to the Portuguese giants from Spanish side Almeria in 2020.

The South American striker has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, with Nunez having scored in Benfica’s 3-1 loss to Liverpool FC in the Champions League quarter-final first leg last week.

Recent reports have also suggested that Chelsea FC are leading the race with Manchester United and PSG for Nunez’s signature.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool FC’s second leg against Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday night, Klopp gave his verdict on Nunez’s potential.

“An extremely good looking boy eh?!” Klopp said at his pre-match media conference on Tuesday.

“He is a really good boy – he played in front of me battling against Konate.

“He was calm for the finish. He is good, really good. If he stays healthy, he has a big career ahead of him.”

Nunez won back-to-back Uruguayan Premier Division titles before he was snapped up by Spanish second tier side Almeria following a return of four goals in 22 games for Penarol.

The Benfica striker has scored 45 times in 80 games in all competitions since completing a €24m switch to the Portuguese outfit from Almeria in September 2020.

Nunez has already been capped nine times by the Uruguayan national team, scoring twice.

