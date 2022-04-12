Arsenal and Manchester United look set to join the race to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Arsenal and Manchester United have instructed their respective scouts to keep a close eye on the Uruguay international following his breakthrough season at the Portuguese club.

The same article claims that the Premier League duo have both had scouts present to watch Nunez in action in recent days, possibly during Benfica’s 3-1 loss to Liverpool FC in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final in Portugal last week.

The 22-year-old has been in excellent form lately and scored a hat-trick in Benfica’s 3-1 rout of Belenenses SAD ahead of their return trip to Anfield in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Daily Mirror reveal that Nunez is set to change his representation in the summer to give interested parties a boost ahead of a potential summer deal for the highly-rated South American forward.

The media outlet suggest that the Benfica striker could team up with Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes, which could be a boost for Manchester United considering their close ties with Cristiano Ronaldo’s representative.

Nunez has scored 24 times in 24 games in the Portuguese top flight in the current campaign, while the Uruguayan striker has netted seven times in cup competitions.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Steve McManaman was critical of Nunez’s tendency to go to ground easily despite the two-time Champions League winners giving the South American a glowing review overall.

“He doesn’t need to do it,” said McManaman during BT Sport’s coverage of Liverpool FC’s 3-1 win at Benfica. “Yes, there’s an arm across his chest, but he should stay on his feet and carry on. He just crumbles to the floor!”

