Arsenal and Manchester United are still eyeing a cut-price deal for Youri Tielemans but Liverpool FC are no longer interested in the Leicester City midfielder, according to reporter Ben Jacobs.

The Belgium international started the season as one of the most promising young midfielders in the Premier League after Tielemans scored Leicester’s winner in their 1-0 victory over Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final last season.

Liverpool FC were thought to be keen on a deal to sign the Leicester midfielder as Jurgen Klopp looked to find a long-term replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum after the Dutch star moved to Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Tielemans, like most of his Leicester team-mates, has endured a challenging 2021-22 season, undermined by a lack of consistency that left the Foxes out of contention for a place in the Champions League or Europa League next term.

Arsenal and Manchester United have been reported to have an interest in Tielemans following his respectable return of six goals and two assists in 23 games in the Premier League this term.

But CBS reporter Jacobs ruled out Liverpool FC launching a transfer bid for Tielemans, adding that the Reds will be looking at other targets in the 2022 summer transfer window.

Jacobs wrote on Twitter: “Manchester United and Arsenal continue to pursue Youri Tielemans. 25m is a bargain price. Nothing much in the West Ham links. David Moyes admires Tielemans but Hammers not currently frontrunners. There is no truth in repeated Liverpool links. Liverpool have other priorities.”

Tielemans has scored 18 times in 111 games in the Premier League since his move to Leicester from Monaco in a £32m deal in 2018.

The Leicester star has won the FA Cup and the Community Shield with the Foxes.

