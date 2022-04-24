Piers Morgan offers his reaction to Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Man United

Piers Morgan took to social media to reveal his delight as Arsenal claimed a thrilling 3-1 win over Manchester United on Saturday to boost their top-four hopes.

The Gunners successfully followed up their victory over Chelsea FC in midweek by claiming all three points against the Red Devils to move six points ahead of them in the table with a game in hand.

Goals from Nuno Tavares and Bukayo Saka in the first half put the home side 2-0 up, before Cristiano Ronaldo netted to pull a goal back for the visitors.

Manchester United missed the chance to equalise in the 57th minute when Bruno Fernandes missed his penalty, and Granit Xhaka then fired home a long-range effort in the 70th minute to secure the win for the Gunners.

Celebrity Arsenal fan Morgan has been critical of the Gunners and their manager Mikel Arteta in recent weeks, but he could not hide his delight on Saturday as the north Londoners made it back-to-back victories in the top flight.

Posting on Twitter at the end of the game, Morgan wrote:” I’m sure someone can explain Arsenal losing three games on the bounce to Brighton, Palace and Southampton… then stuffing Chelsea and United.

“I can’t, and right now I don’t care. Great performance today lads Arsenal.”

Arsenal boss Arteta admitted that Gunners fans are in for a “rollercoaster” end to the season as they chase a top-four finish.

“I said this is going to be a rollercoaster,” Arteta said on BT Sport after the game. “The winning and losing in this league is small margins. Today things went our way and we are really happy.”

Arsenal head to West Ham United on Sunday, before a home clash against Leeds United on 8 May.

