Garth Crooks described Bukayo Saka as an “immense talent” after the attacker netted penalties in consecutive games for Arsenal to help them beat Chelsea FC and Manchester United.

The Arsenal forward made the headlines for the wrong reasons last summer when he missed the decisive penalty in England’s defeat by Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Saka has continued to make impressive progress for Arsenal this season and has been a regular fixture in Mikel Arteta’s side as they push for a top-four finish.

The 20-year-old has started 31 of Arsenal’s 33 games in the Premier League this season and played a major part in their recent victories over Chelsea FC and United.

Saka netted a late penalty in Arsenal’s 4-2 victory over Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge last week, and the England international stepped up to the spot once again on Saturday to fire home the Gunners’ second goal in their 3-1 win over Manchester United.

Former Tottenham star Crooks has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Saka since his penalty miss for the Three Lions last year.

Picking Saka in his team of the week, Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column: “I said shortly after the Euros that Saka would benefit greatly from the experience of this international tournament.

“Missing penalties is an awful experience for any professional footballer and only those with the meanest intelligence could have anything other than complete and total sympathy for the taker.

“Saka not only has immense talent but courage to go with it. Returning to take penalties for your club, having missed them so publicly for your country, takes guts.

“His penalty against Chelsea in midweek followed by the one that sent David De Gea the wrong way against Manchester United were quite brilliant under the circumstances.”

Saka has now scored 12 goals and made five assists in all competitions for Arsenal so far this season.

Meanwhile, Crooks also praised Eddie Nketiah for his recent solid displays against Chelsea FC and Manchester United.

“He showed great pace and even better finishing against Chelsea and it took VAR some time to decide his goal against Manchester United was offside by the finest margin,” Crooks said.

“Nketiah was outstanding against Chelsea in midweek and led the Arsenal line against Manchester United like a senior pro days later.”

