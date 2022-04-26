‘I’m just waiting for the club’: Arsenal midfielder gives update on his future

Mohamed Elneny has revealed that he would be happy to stay and sign a new contract with Arsenal this summer.

The Egypt international’s current deal with the Gunners is due to expire at the end of the season, meaning that as things stand he is on course to leave the club on a free transfer.

Elneny signed a four-year deal with the north Londoners back in 2018 but his future remains unclear beyond the end of the season.

The 29-year-old midfielder has been in and out of the Arsenal team this season, but he has featured prominently in the heart of the Gunners midfield in the recent victories Chelsea FC and Manchester United, with Elneny playing the full 90 minutes in both games.

Elneny has only started a total of three Premier League games this season however, and has only played in 12 games in all competitions for Mikel Arteta’s men.

The midfielder notched up an assist in Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Manchester United at The Emirates on Saturday and speaking after the game, hinted that he would be open to staying at the north London club.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal after Saturday’s game, Elneny said: “If Arsenal say: ‘We want you’, I don’t think about leaving. It’s my family for six years. I love this club.

“I always love a challenge and give 100 per cent all the time. I don’t decide who plays, but I keep going in training to show how good I am and to make him (Arteta) play me.

“If I don’t play I keep going until I get my chance. The contract and stuff, I’m just waiting for the club to decide what they want.”

Elneny will be hoping to be involved when the Gunners travel to face West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The north London side are currently fourth in the Premier League table and two points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

