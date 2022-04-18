Piers Morgan names who he wants to be the next Arsenal manager

Piers Morgan has called on Arsenal to replace Mikel Arteta with Patrick Vieira as the club’s next manager following the Gunners’ poor run of form.

The north Londoners slumped to their third successive Premier League defeat on Saturday when they were beaten 1-0 by Southampton at St Mary’s, a result which left Arsenal in sixth place in the table with seven games left to play.

Arsenal have struggled to find consistent form in recent weeks and they have now lost four of their last five Premier League outings to raise questions about their ability to finish in the top four.

Arteta is aiming to steer Arsenal to a top-four finish for the first time since 2016 but the Gunners face tricky fixtures against Chelsea FC, Manchester United and West Ham United in the coming days and weeks.

Celebrity Arsenal and former Daily Mirror editor Morgan has regularly questioned Arteta’s management this season and he has now underlined his desire to see the Spaniard replaced by Crystal Palace boss and former Gunners captain Vieira at The Emirates.

Posting after Arsenal’s loss to Southampton on Saturday, Morgan wrote on Twitter, alongside a screenshot of the club’s last three results: “‘Trust the process!’ No thanks. #ArtetaOUT #VieiraIN.”

During Saturday’s game, Morgan also took to Twitter to claim that Arsenal should be looking to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer.

The Portugal international scored all three goals for Manchester United in their 3-2 victory over Norwich on Saturday, taking his tally for the season for the Red Devils to 21 in all competitions.

Morgan tweeted: “Arsenal should sign Ronaldo this summer. I’m deadly serious. That would solve our striker problem and help me move on from Aubameyang. I’ve already sorted @Cristiano a shirt.”

Arsenal will travel to face Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

