Ruben Neves is emerging as one of Arsenal’s top transfer targets for the summer window, according to reports.

Sky Sports is claiming that the Gunners are keeping a close eye on the Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder as they put together their list of top targets for the summer window.

According to the same story, signing a central midfielder is one of the north London club’s priorities this summer as they look to continue to shape their team under Mikel Arteta.

However, the article warns that Wolves currently value Neves at between £50m and £60m, and that the Gunners could face competition for his signature from a number of clubs, including FC Barcelona.

The story also claims that both Tottenham and Manchester United have shown an interest in Neves in recent months.

It’s reported in the same article that Arsenal are keen to sign a new long-term partner for Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard in midfield, with Granit Xhaka’s long-term future at the club looking uncertain.

The 25-year-old Neves has been a regular fixture in the Wolves side this season, scoring four goals and making two assists in 28 Premier League games.

Neves signed for Wolves from FC Porto in the summer of 2017 and has scored 24 goals in all competitions for the club.

The same article from Sky Sports concludes by reporting that Arsenal are also on the lookout for a new central striker this summer, after having missed out on Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window and following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s exit to FC Barcelona.

Meanwhile, the Gunners will attempt to return to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon when they travel to take on Southampton in the top flight.

