Owen Hargreaves predicts where Arsenal, Tottenham will finish

Owen Hargreaves is tipping Tottenham Hotspur to pip Arsenal to a top-four finish in the Premier League after both sides suffered defeats on Saturday.

Spurs went down 1-0 in the day’s early kick-off at home to Brighton and Hove Albion, to give Arsenal the chance to secure a win to move above their north London rivals.

However, Arsenal were beaten 1-0 away to Southampton as they missed their opportunity to climb above their local rivals as the race for Champions League qualification approaches its conclusion.

Tottenham are now fourth in the Premier League table and still three points ahead of Arsenal, although the Gunners have played one game less than both Spurs and Manchester United.

Manchester United moved above Arsenal and into fifth place in the table on Saturday thanks to their 3-2 home victory over Norwich City at Old Trafford – United are now level on points with the Gunners but have played one game more.

There is a big week of Premier League fixtures coming up, with Manchester United heading to Liverpool FC on Tuesday night, and Arsenal travelling to Chelsea FC on Wednesday night.

And former England star Hargreaves feels that Spurs still remain in the driving seat to finish fourth this season thanks to their favourable fixtures in the run-in.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, as quoted by Metro, Hargreaves said: “Fixture-wise, it’s tough for Arsenal. They struggled against Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton.

“They’ve got Chelsea, Man United, West Ham, Leeds and Tottenham coming up. Looking at Arsenal’s fixtures I’m saying no.

“I know they’re close but if you’re losing and not scoring against Palace, Brighton and Southampton, you’re going to struggle. It’s made it really difficult for them.

“Tottenham are still in the driving seat because they’re ahead. Arsenal have that game in hand but I think Arsenal will fall short with the fixtures they’ve got.

“Manchester United are just too inconsistent. Tottenham should be able to get the job done.”

Speaking after Saturday’s loss at St Mary’s, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitted that his side had wasted a huge opportunity in the race for Champions League qualification.

Asked about how big of a missed opportunity it felt like following the Spurs result earlier in the day, Arteta said: “Huge. Because for somebody that doesn’t know the result and is watching the game, you know what they will tell you…that Arsenal won the game – and we didn’t.

“It’s very disappointing, and difficult to explain with words. But this is sport, it’s what makes it different to any other – because again in basketball you have 25 shots and the winner has one and you win 10 out of 10 times.”

