Ian Wright predicts where Arsenal, Tottenham are going to finish

Ian Wright is backing Tottenham to finish in fourth place in the Premier League table above Arsenal following the Gunners’ loss to Southampton at the weekend.

Arsenal slumped to back-to-back Premier League defeats when they were beaten 2-1 at home by the Seagulls on Saturday to allow Spurs to move three points clear of them in the final Champions League qualification spot.

Tottenham cemented their advantage with a dominant 4-0 win away to Aston Villa later on Saturday to boost their hopes of securing Champions League qualification for next season.

Arsenal still do have a game in hand over their bitter rivals, but Tottenham’s superior goal difference means that their fate is now effectively in their own hands.

The Gunners still have to travel to face Spurs away from home before the end of the season as they look to bounce back from having lost three of their last four games in the Premier League.

However, with Spurs in good form and having won their last four games on the spin, former Arsenal star Wright admits that the Lilywhites look like they are on course to beat the Gunners to the top four.

Asked for his tip for fourth place, Wright said on BBC’s Match of the Day: “Tottenham, I think. Especially when you look at the way they can score. Arsenal are not scoring.”

Arsenal will now attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they travel to take on Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta called on his side to use the disappointments of their recent defeats by Southampton and Crystal Palace to get them into gear for their remaining games.

“What happens is, criticise ourselves a lot, get slapped again, because we were really poor in the first half, and lift ourselves up because we know that this route is taking us nowhere, especially where we want to be,” Arteta told his post-match news conference on Saturday.

“We have everything to play for still in the last eight games that we have to have with that level of energy and visualising the challenge, the beautiful challenge that we have ahead, and don’t sit back and lets see what happens.”

