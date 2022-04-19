Arsenal are considering a summer swoop for Lille winger Edon Zhegrova, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports, as quoted by website teamTALK, is reporting that the Gunners are interested in a swoop to sign the Kosovo international in the 2022 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Arsenal are weighing up a move for Zhegrova despite the 23-year-old just moving to Lille from Basel in an £5.8m deal in the January transfer window.

According to the same story, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is an admirer of the Lille winger after his return of two goals and one assist in seven appearances for his new club.

Sky Sports suggest that the north London side believe a deal for Zhegrova could be relatively cheap despite the Kosovan star signing a four-and-a-half year deal with Lille earlier this year.

The report claims that Arsenal could land the former Basel man in a deal as cheap as £11m, which would still see Lille secure a significant profit on their original investment – believed to be in the region of €7m.

The 23-year-old started his career at Genk before he moved to Basel in 2022.

Zhegrova netted nine times in 49 games for the Swiss side before Lille signed the Kosovo international back in January.

Arsenal lost 1-0 to Southampton on Saturday to cast further doubt on their hopes of a top-four finish under Arteta this term.

The Gunners will take on bitter rivals Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Wednesday night as they look to end their three-game losing run.

