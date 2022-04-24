Arsenal are plotting a surprise move for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus in the 2022 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that the Gunners are looking at the possibility of signing the Brazil international to bolster Mikel Arteta’s attacking options at the north London side.

The same article states that Arsenal technical director Edu has been speaking to Jesus’s representatives over the past few months about a controversial switch to The Emirates.

According to the same story, Gabriel Jesus is open to the idea of moving to Arsenal, where he could link up with Pep Guardiola’s former assistant coach Arteta.

The report states that Arsenal have placed the Manchester City striker on their summer wishlist as the Gunners look to improve their options in attack following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s departure.

The Athletic go on to write that Gabriel Jesus would be open to a move to Arsenal considering that the Brazilian forward has struggled to secure a regular starting spot in Guardiola’s team.

The report claims that the 25-year-old’s future at Manchester City could be in further doubt as the Premier League title challengers look to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer.

The article adds that Arteta is a fan of Gabriel Jesus, having worked with the Brazilian at the Eastlands outfit before taking over the reins of Arsenal in December 2019.

The Manchester City striker has scored three goals and has made seven assists in 23 games in the Premier League.

Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they travel to face West Ham United in the top flight.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip