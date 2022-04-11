Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are set to renew their rivalry in the transfer market as the north London duo pursue Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, according to a report in England.

The Sun On Sunday is reporting that Maddison is attracting interest from both Arsenal and Spurs ahead of the 2022 summer transfer window as Leicester look to cash in on the creative midfielder.

The same article states that Arsenal and Tottenham have been long-term admirers of Maddison and the north London duo could look to test Leicester’s resolve to keep 25-year-old at the King Power Stadium.

According to the same story, Spurs have a “genuine interest” in signing Maddison as Antonio Conte looks to ease the creative workload on Harry Kane and free up the England captain to play as an out-and-out striker.

The Sun claims that Conte is a big fan of the Leicester midfielder as Spurs look to fill the void left by Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso.

The report says that Arsenal are also tracking Maddison – but Tottenham’s interest appears more concrete at this early stage ahead of the 2022 summer transfer window.

Spurs would likely need to permanently offload Ndombele to Lyon and Lo Celso to Villarreal in order to raise the funds required to land Maddison, according to the report.

Maddison has scored eight goals and has made four assists in 28 games in the Premier League this term.

Leicester signed Maddison in a £20m deal from Norwich in June 2018, and he has scored 40 goals in 160 games in all competitions for the Foxes.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur have seized the initiative in the top-four race thanks to their 4-0 thrashing of Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

The Lilywhites secured a thumping victory at Villa Park to move them three points ahead of Arsenal and keep them in fourth spot following the Gunners’ 2-1 loss to Brighton at home on Saturday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip