Arsenal could face competition from Newcastle United in the race to sign Lyon playmaker Lucas Paqueta, according to a report in England.

The Chronicle, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners are interested in a swoop for the 24-year-old after his impressive performances for Lyon in the 2021-22 Ligue 1 campaign.

The same article states that Arsenal are expected to make a move to sign Lucas at the end of the season when Lyon will be prepared to listen to offers for the Brazilian playmaker.

According to the same story, the north London side are looking at Lucas as a potential alternative to former target Bruno Guimaraes after Newcastle beat Arsenal to the Brazil international’s signature in the January transfer window.

But The Chronicle states that Arsenal could miss out at the hands of Newcastle once again this summer as the Magpies are interested in reuniting Guimaraes with his compatriot Lucas at St James’ Park.

The media outlet reveals that the Magpies are interested in Lucas as Lyon look to cash in on the 24-year-old before his contract expires in 2025.

Lucas has scored seven times and has made five assists in 29 games in the French top flight this season.

The South American playmaker, who moved to Lyon in a €20m deal from Italian giants AC Milan in September 2020, has netted seven goals in 30 appearances for the Brazil national team.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are currently preparing for their trip to Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon as they bid to bounce back from successive defeats by Crystal Palace and Brighton.

The Gunners will start the weekend in fifth place in the table and three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip