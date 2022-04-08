Arsenal are one of three Premier League clubs considering a surprise swoop for former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish website Super Deporte, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the Gunners have contacted FC Barcelona about signing the Netherlands international at the end of the 2021-22 La Liga season.

The same article states that Arsenal along with Everton and Newcastle United have made contact with FC Barcelona to discuss a potential swoop to sign the 28-year-old.

According to the same story, FC Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez could be open to Memphis’s departure given the Spanish legend appears to prefer Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati in wing positions in his starting XI.

Super Deporte point out that Arsenal are in the market to improve Mikel Arteta’s attacking options after former Gunners captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang moved to FC Barcelona in the January transfer window.

The Spanish website claim that Newcastle could look to sign Memphis so the new owners can appease Magpies supporters with a marquee signing ahead of their first full season in charge of the north east club.

Everton are also eyeing the ex-Manchester United winger as the Toffees plan to make significant improvements to their squad if Merseyside outfit manage to avoid relegation at the end of the season, according to the report.

Memphis has scored 10 times in 30 games in all competitions in his first season at FC Barcelona after moving from Lyon last summer.

