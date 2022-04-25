Arsenal are ready to rekindle their interest in AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Gunners are preparing to renew their interest in the 24-year-old after Abraham’s clinical performances for Jose Mourinho’s side in the 2021-22 season.

The same article states that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was desperate to sign Abraham last summer but the England international moved to AS Roma from Chelsea FC in a £34m deal.

According to the same story, the Gunners are ready to launch a fresh bid for Abraham if the north London side manage to secure the final Champions League qualification spot in the Premier League.

The Daily Star go on to write that Arsenal are plotting a potential £50m offer for Abraham once the current season comes to an end.

The report claims that the former Chelsea FC striker is happy in the Italian capital but Abraham would be open to return to London after one season in Rome.

Arsenal are desperate to sign a new striker seeing as Alexandre Lacazette will become a free agent in the summer just months after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the club, according to the report.

Abraham has scored 15 times and has made four assists in 33 games in Serie A since his move to AS Roma at the start of the 2021-22 season.

The England forward netted 30 times in 79 games in all competitions during his last two seasons at Chelsea FC.

Arsenal are currently fourth in the Premier League table after their 3-1 win over Manchester United on Saturday and will travel to take on West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

