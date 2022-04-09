Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Arsenal v Brighton

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to reignite their hopes of finishing in the top four with a 2-0 home victory over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Gunners head into the game looking to put the disappointment of their 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park behind them and re-claim fourth spot in the Premier league.

As things stand, Tottenham are currently ahead of the Gunners on goal difference, but anything other than a defeat will move Arsenal back into fourth place ahead of Spurs’ trip to Aston Villa later in the day.

Arsenal also have a game in hand over the Lilywhites, but they have tricky games against Chelsea FC and Manchester United coming up.

Recent history certainly favours Arsenal heading into this game – Brighton have only recorded one win in 10 away games in all competitions at The Emirates.

And former Liverpool FC and England star Owen is fully expecting to see the home side claim all three points with a comfortable victory on Saturday afternoon.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “It may not seem it, but this game is massive for Arsenal’s season.

“That defeat by Palace was a shock, but they were well-beaten. They looked in control of fourth position, so it will be interesting to see how they respond here.

“As for Brighton, they look like a side with nothing to play for. They’ve been virtually safe for weeks and their form has really taken a hit. They need to start scoring more goals.

“Given Brighton’s struggles in front of goal recently, this should be straightforward for Arsenal. I’m going for 2-0.”

Arsenal will be back in Premier League action next weekend with a trip to face Southampton, before a crunch showdown with London rivals Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday 20 April.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip