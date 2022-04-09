BBC Sport pundit reveals his prediction for Arsenal v Brighton

Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to claim a 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion in Saturday’s Premier League clash at The Emirates.

The Gunners head into the game looking to bounce back to winning ways following the disappointment of their comprehensive 3-0 defeat by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last time out.

Arsenal are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table, level on points with Tottenham Hotspur in fourth and having played a game less than the Lilywhites.

The north Londoners will be eager to claim the three points on Saturday to boost their top-four hopes – with games against Chelsea FC and Manchester United looming on the horizon for the Gunners.

Arsenal have been in decent form since the turn of the year but have now lost two of their last three games in the Premier League.

Brighton, meanwhile, start the weekend in 13th place in the table, having only collected one point from their last five outings in the top flight.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Lawrenson believes that the home side will have too much for the Seagulls on Saturday and he is backing Mikel Arteta’s men to claim an important three points in the top-four race.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Arsenal kind of reverted to type in their defeat by Crystal Palace on Monday because they didn’t just lose, they got taken apart.

“That must be a worry for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, but this looks like the ideal game for his side to bounce back.

“Brighton ended their run of six consecutive defeats with a draw at Norwich last time out but they still can’t score goals. They won’t be rolled over, but I don’t see them getting anything here.”

Arsenal have not finished in the top four since their second-placed finish under Arsene Wenger in 2016.

