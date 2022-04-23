Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Arsenal v Man United

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to hold Arsenal to a 1-1 draw in Saturday lunchtime’s Premier League clash at The Emirates.

Arsenal go into the game on the back of their impressive 4-2 win at Chelsea FC in midweek, a result which reignited their top-four hopes and left them level on points with fourth-placed Spurs with six games left to play.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have been licking their wounds in the wake of their humiliating 4-0 loss to Liverpool FC at Anfield in midweek.

The Red Devils confirmed the appointment of Erik ten Hag as their next manager last week, with Ralf Rangnick now looking to steer Manchester United into the top four before the season is out.

Despite having lost 3-2 in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford back in December, Arsenal have a decent home record against the Red Devils. The Gunners have won two and drawn one of their last three home games against Manchester United.

Manchester United have been in stuttering form, having lost four of their last seven games in all competitions, while Arsenal’s win at Chelsea FC ended a run of three successive defeats.

Former Manchester United and Liverpool FC star Owen feels that there is not much to separate the two teams and he is backing the game to end all square.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “This should be an interesting one. It’s hard to know what to expect from Arsenal.

“They had three defeats in a row, and then beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday! I’m curious how they will follow that up. They’ve been struggling for goals, so it was good to see Eddie Nketiah get his opportunity.

“United hit rock bottom at Anfield on Tuesday. The only good news this week has been the appointment of Erik Ten Hag. That should give the whole club a lift, even though he doesn’t take charge until the summer.

“I can’t see Man United being as bad again in this one. I’m saying this will be a 1-1 draw.”

