Paul Scholes reveals his prediction for Arsenal v Man United

Paul Scholes is expecting Manchester United to lose Saturday’s clash against Arsenal at The Emirates.

The Red Devils head into the game on the back of their demoralising 4-0 loss at the hands of Liverpool FC at Anfield on Tuesday night as they dropped points for the third time in four outings in the Premier League.

That result dealt a fresh blow to their hopes of finishing in the top four this season, with Manchester United currently sixth in the table and three points behind Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, having also played one game more than the two north London clubs.

Manchester United have been heavily criticised for their performances in recent weeks and they will be hoping to turn things around on Saturday when they take on old foes Arsenal at The Emirates.

The Red Devils will also take on Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on Thursday next week to make for a crucial few days for the club.

However, former Manchester United and England midfielder Scholes feels that the Red Devils are likely to lose both games against the London clubs if their showing against Liverpool FC on Tuesday is anything to go by.

Speaking to Premier League Productions after Tuesday’s game, Scholes said: “There was just a real lack of fighting spirit, which is sad. I feel sorry for the football club and I feel sorry for the fans.

“It’s in a really bad place and we need to forget about moaning all the time we need to find a way to get it back where it should be. Getting a proper coach will help, of course it will.

“You just can’t see it [finishing fourth] on that performance. Arsenal on Saturday? You’re going down there thinking – and Arsenal aren’t a great team – and Chelsea straight after, those are two games they are going to lose.

“If it’s anything like tonight, they will lose those two games as well.”

Looking ahead to Saturday’s game, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta called on the Gunners fans to create a special atmosphere at The Emirates after their 4-2 win at Chelsea FC on Wednesday night.

“I’m now thinking about Manchester United,” Arteta said. “This one is done now, we have already enjoyed it in the dressing room.

“Now it is about recovery, preparing mentally. We don’t have any time to prepare for the match, so we are going to have to need our people to turn up and make the Emirates a real place against Manchester United.”

