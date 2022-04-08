BBC Sport pundit reveals his prediction for Everton v Man United

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Everton to hold Manchester United to a 1-1 draw in Saturday’s Premier League clash to further dent the Red Devils’ top-four hopes.

Manchester United head into the lunchtime clash at Goodison Park after having won just two of their last five games in the top flight to leave them with an uphill struggle to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Red Devils begin the weekend in seventh place in the table and three points behind Tottenham Hotspur, who are currently in fourth spot.

Ralf Rangnick’s side were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Leicester City at Old Trafford last time out and will be keen to return to winning ways against the Toffees this weekend.

However, despite Everton’s stuttering form – with the Toffees having won one of their last five games and lost the rest – former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is backing the home side to get a point against the Red Devils on Saturday lunchtime.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “I watched Everton in their defeat against Burnley on Wednesday and there is nothing wrong with their effort and attitude. They work extremely hard and you can see what it means to them.

“Unfortunately for the Toffees, they are lacking quality when it matters – at both ends.

“You can’t just blame their problems on their defence, although they are obviously struggling massively there. They had chances to score more goals when they were 2-1 up against Burnley, but they didn’t take them and paid the price.

“There is still hope for Everton, though, starting on Saturday. Their home form means they will be more confident at Goodison and Manchester United are still horribly inconsistent.

“Everton fans know relegation is a really serious prospect and I think they will raise the roof. It almost got their side something against Manchester City a few weeks back, when they played extremely well, and it will really help them this time too.

“United are the better team, but Everton have to treat this like a cup tie and throw everything at it.

“Trying to keep 11 men on the pitch would be handy, because a lack of discipline has been another of the Toffees’ recent problems, but they will have to be feisty to get anything from the game.”

Bruno Fernandes signed a new contract with Manchester United last Friday, penning a new deal to keep him at the club until 2026, with the option for a further year.

The Portuguese playmaker was delighted to commit his future to the club despite the Red Devils’ stuttering form this season.

He said: “From the moment that I joined Manchester United, I have had a special relationship with the club and our amazing fans. I grew up watching this team, dreaming of getting the chance to play here one day.

“That dream is now a reality and an honour.”

