Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to keep fourth spot in the Premier League by claiming a 2-1 victory away to Brentford on Saturday evening.

The Lilywhites are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table but are feeling the pressure from north London rivals Arsenal, who moved level on points with Spurs following their 4-2 victory at Chelsea FC in midweek.

Spurs are ahead of Arsenal on goal difference but the Gunners can leapfrog their rivals into fourth spot if they avoid defeat against Manchester United at The Emirates in Saturday’s early kick-off.

Brentford have been in excellent form in recent weeks and have won four of their last five games, including the last three on the spin.

The Bees are currently 12th in the Premier League table having all but secured their place in the English top flight for next season.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Lawrenson feels that Tottenham are going to have too much for the Bees on Saturday, despite the Lilywhites having lost 1-0 to Brighton at home last weekend.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Brentford have won their past three games, while Tottenham had a wobble against Brighton last time out just when they were gathering momentum.

“Bees midfielder Christian Eriksen will get a great reception from the away fans but I think his old club will leave with the points.

“With Tottenham’s two main rivals for fourth place, Arsenal and Manchester United, playing each other earlier on Saturday, this is a big opportunity for them to improve their situation.

“I know all the teams in that race have been throwing away points recently but I can’t believe Spurs will slip up again after their defeat by the Seagulls.”

Tottenham will take on Leicester City, Liverpool FC and Arsenal in their next three games as the top-four race reaches its conclusion.

The north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday 12 May could have a significant impact on settling the race for qualification for next season’s Champions League.

