Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Brentford v Tottenham

Michael Owen is tipping Brentford to frustrate Tottenham Hotspur and hold their London rivals to a 1-1 draw in Saturday’s Premier League clash.

Spurs head into the game looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their 1-0 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion at home last weekend, a result which allowed Arsenal to move level on points with them in the race for Champions League qualification.

Tottenham could be three points behind the Gunners by the time they kick off against Brentford on Saturday evening, with Arsenal hosting Manchester United in the day’s early game at The Emirates.

Spurs head into the game looking to win three successive Premier League away games since last season, while Brentford have won five of their last six top-flight games.

This is the first time that Brentford are hosting Tottenham since a 4-1 defeat in the second tier of English football way back in 1949.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen has been impressed by what he has seen from Brentford in the last few weeks and he reckons the Bees are on course to frustrate Tottenham and earn a draw this weekend.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Brentford are another team in great form. I worried for them in the second half of the season, but they’ve cruised to safety. Thomas Frank has to be one of the managers of the season.

“Considering their form, Spurs’ defeat by Brighton last week was a massive shock. They’ve been scoring goals at will – they’ll need to get back to that form here.

“This should be a good game – I’m expecting a great atmosphere. Brentford’s form is brilliant, and I can see them frustrating Spurs here. I’m saying 1-1.”

Tottenham will host Arsenal on Thursday 12 May in what could end up being a crucial game in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

