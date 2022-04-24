Gary Lineker reacts to Christian Pulisic’s goal in Chelsea FC’s 1-0 win over West Ham

Gary Lineker wasn’t surprised by Chelsea FC’s “likely late winner” as Christian Pulisic scored in the 90th minute to secure a 1-0 victory over West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were looking to respond to their 4-2 loss to Arsenal mid-week and protect their position in the Premier League table ahead of their final six games of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

West Ham, on the other hand, were looking to haul in their rivals in the hope of securing a place in the Europa League for a second successive season under David Moyes.

Chelsea FC struggled to break down a resilient West Ham defence in the first half despite Tuchel starting with in-form Timo Werner and Mason Mount alongside Kai Havertz in the Blues frontline for the London derby.

Tuchel introduced Romelu Lukaku in the second half and the Belgium international won an 86th-minute penalty but Jorginho’s tame effort didn’t trouble West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Jorginho’s blushes were spared shortly after when Chelsea FC substitute Christian Pulisic in the 90th minute when Marcos Alonso managed to pick out the United States international with a superb cross.

Pulisic made no mistake with a clinical finish past Fabianski to secure Chelsea FC’s second win in their last four league games and restore their five-point cushion over fourth-placed Arsenal.

Former Spurs striker Lineker took to Twitter to react to Pulisic’s winner.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “A likely late winner from @cpulisic_10 and a big thank you from Jorginho.”

Lineker appeared to reference England’s penalty shootout heartache against Italy at Euro 2020 last year after witnessing Jorginho’s dreadful spot-kick attempt against the Hammers.

He added: “That penalty from Jorginho brings back a few memories. 🤦🏻‍♂️”

Chelsea FC will take on Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

