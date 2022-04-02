Gary Lineker reacts during Chelsea FC’s 4-1 defeat by Brentford

Gary Lineker took to social media to salute Christian Eriksen after the Denmark international helped to fire Brentford to a remarkable 4-1 victory against Chelsea FC on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues were the heavy favourites to claim the victory heading into the game, with Thomas Tuchel’s men having won their last five fixtures in the Premier League before the clash.

After a goalless first half at Stamford Bridge, Antonio Rudiger put Chelsea FC ahead in the 48th minute in spectacular fashion when he fired home a stunning long-range effort.

However, Chelsea FC’s lead was short-lived and it soon turned into a miserable afternoon for the hosts.

Vitaly Janelt smashed home an equaliser for Brentford in the 50th minute, before Eriksen tapped home following a swift break from the visitors.

The visitors then went 3-1 up in the 60th minute when Janelt dinked his finish past Edouard Mendy – and Yoane Wissa added further gloss to the scoreline with a fourth in the 87th minute.

England legend Lineker was pleased to see Eriksen among the goals after the Denmark international’s return to action with the Premier League club after he collapsed during Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener with Finland last year.

Posting on Twitter after Eriksen’s goal, Lineker wrote: “A goal for @ChrisEriksen8 and @BrentfordFC lead. His remarkable and wonderful comeback continues.”

The win left Brentford 14th in the table and 11 points above the drop zone with seven games left to play.

And former defender Danny Higginbotham was quick to praise the Bees for their performance at Stamford Bridge.

Higginbotham tweeted: “What a brilliant day for Brentford and a magnificent result that should as good as see them safe. Brilliantly run club with a top class manager who has the ultimate belief in his club and players.”

