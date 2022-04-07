Christian Pulisic provides update about his Chelsea FC future

Christian Pulisic has played down suggestions that he could leave Chelsea FC in the summer transfer window and says he is not concerned about his contractual situation at the club.

The 23-year-old midfielder has been in and out of the Chelsea FC team this season, with the USA international having started 10 of the Blues’ 29 games in the Premier League.

Pulisic has also featured a handful of times in the cup competitions for Thomas Tuchel’s men as the club look to put their off-field struggles behind them and focus on finishing the season on a positive note.

Reports in the British media last month suggested that Pulisic may be a summer target for Serie A side Juventus at the end of the season.

However, the player himself has moved to distance himself from such talk and insists that he is fully focused on helping Chelsea FC to end the season on a positive note, with Pulisic’s contract not due to expire until the summer of 2024.

Speaking before Chelsea FC’s clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday night, Pulisic said: “Of course, I still have years left on my contract.

“I’m feeling good, I’m happy here. We’ve been successful, we’ve done some great things as a team while I’ve been here.

“Currently, I am enjoying my football and I’m just going to finish the season out strong. (Extending my contract is) not something exactly I’m worried about right now but I’m feeling good right now.”

Pulisic will be hoping to feature when Chelsea FC take on Southampton away from home in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues will then switch their focus to the return leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday night next week, before their FA Cup semi-final showdown against Crystal Palace at Wembley the following weekend.

