Roy Keane reacts to Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in FA Cup semi-final

Roy Keane praised Chelsea FC for “upping their game” in the second half of their FA Cup semi-final clash against Crystal Palace as the Blues sealed a 2-0 victory to set up a showdown with Liverpool FC next month.

Chelsea FC headed into the game on the back of their disappointing Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid on Wednesday night as they aimed to keep alive their hopes of winning a major trophy this season.

After a goalless first half, Ruben Loftus-Cheek fired Chelsea FC into the lead in the 65th minute when he drilled home his strike past Jack Butland.

Mason Mount then made it 2-0 to the Blues when he Mason Mount slotted home his finish in the 76th minute as the England international netted for three successive games for his club.

Manchester United legend Keane praised Chelsea FC for putting Palace under “huge pressure” in the second half.

“They just upped their game and Palace couldn’t deal with it,” Keane said on ITV Sport after the final whistle. “They put them under huge pressure. The quality, the speed of their passing, the bench. Quality finish, particularly the first goal.

“Palace showed plenty of fighting spirit but lacked that quality. It was a bit too much for them. Chelsea upped the gears in the second half.”

Keane added: “They were a little bit better and they know how to win big games. It’s hard to gauge it but these players have played in big finals before, they have World Cup winners. That little bit of experience [made the difference]. After the first goal, the goal became stretched – and that’s when you can show your quality.”

Next up for Chelsea FC – who are third in the table – is a home clash against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

The Blues will take on Liverpool FC in the final at Wembley on 14 May.

