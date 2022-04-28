Gary Neville praises ‘absolutely outstanding’ Chelsea FC star during 1-1 draw at Man United

Gary Neville heaped praise on the “outstanding” Reece James after he named the full-back as the man of the match in Chelsea FC’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Chelsea FC headed into the game on the back of their 1-0 win against West Ham United last time out, with Manchester United having lost 3-1 to Arsenal at the weekend.

After a goalless first half in which Chelsea FC enjoyed the better chances, the Blues took the lead in the 60th minute when Marcos Alonso fired home Kai Havertz’ cross.

However, the Blues’ lead lasted less than two minutes, with Cristiano Ronaldo thumping home an equaliser in the 62nd minute to net his 17th Premier League goal of the season.

James was a constant threat down the right side for Chelsea FC all night and former Manchester United star Neville opted to give him the man of the match award following his sparkling performance.

Asked to pick his man of the match, Neville said on commentary on Sky Sports: “[N’Golo] Kante’s played well, Alonso’s played well, but I’m giving it to Reece James. He’s been absolutely outstanding on that right flank.”

James, 22, has scored five goals and made six assists in 21 Premier League games for Chelsea FC this season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic felt that there had been an improvement in the level of performance from the Red Devils following their recent poor form.

“It was an improvement,” Matic said on Sky Sports after the game. “We played against a very good team. Maybe they had more opportunities than us but 1-1 is a fair result.

“Tonight looked much better than last couple of weeks. We showed that we didn’t give up and showed good character. So it was a good reaction from our team.”

The draw left Chelsea FC in third place, with Manchester United down in sixth place in the table. Manchester United have now only recorded two wins in their last 11 games in all competitions.

