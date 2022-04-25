‘It’s over’: Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea FC star will leave this summer

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Antonio Rudiger will leave Chelsea FC when his contract expires this summer.

The German defender’s future has been the source of much speculation in recent weeks due to the fact that his current deal is due to expire at the end of the season.

Rudiger has been free to speak to foreign clubs about a potential move away from Stamford Bridge since January, and it now appears that the central defender is on his way out of Stamford Bridge, according to Romano.

The Italian journalist also claims that Real Madrid are now leading the race to land Rudiger, with an agreement said to be “close”.

Posting on his Twitter account over the weekend, Italian reporter Romano said: “Antonio Rudiger will leave Chelsea on a free transfer as he can’t wait more than two months for new owners.

“No bid on the table. He’s always been respectful – but it’s time for a new challenge. It’s over. Real Madrid are close to find an agreement to sign Rudiger.”

Romano’s comments come after CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs claimed that it is “extremely unlikely” that Rudiger would be leaving Chelsea FC to join Manchester United in the summer.

The 29-year-old defender has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team this season, scoring three goals in 28 Premier League games for the south west London side and notching up 16 appearances in the cup competitions for Thomas Tuchel’s men.

Rudiger will be expecting to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday night.

