Chelsea FC could look to raid Arsenal for their promising Under-18s striker Khayon Edwards, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is reporting that the Blues are interested in the Arsenal teenager following his impressive performances at youth level for the north London side this season.

The same article states that the FA Cup semi-finalists have contacted Edwards about potentially completing a summer transfer window to Cobham from London Colney.

According to the same story, the Gunners haven’t yet been able to convince Edwards to sign a new contract at the north London side so far to cast doubt on the 18-year-old’s long-term future at Arsenal.

Goal go on to write that Chelsea FC are looking at a potential deal to bring Edwards to Stamford Bridge but Thomas Tuchel’s side could face competition from Germany, where a number of Bundesliga clubs are monitoring the Arsenal starlet.

The website states that Brighton, Southampton and Leeds United are also keeping tabs on the teenager to underline his status as one of English football’s promising talents.

Edwards has scored 17 times and has made six assists in 22 appearances for Arsenal Under-18s team in the 2021-22 season.

Arsenal’s Academy boss Per Mertesacker recently underlined the important of Arsenal’s youth set up, dubbed Strong Young Gunners, which Edwards is currently part of.

“I think it was formulated four years ago, in my last season as a player,” Mertesacker is quoted as saying by the Mirror.

“I came up with a framework of what I believe, from my own experience and also by talking to people.

“Strong Young Gunners means this is our vision where we want our players to stand strong in every scenario they will face. We are passionate about creating youngsters who can rise to any challenge and we have a rich history and heritage we want to pay tribute to and carry on.”

