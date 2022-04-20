Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Arsenal

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to heap more misery on Arsenal by claiming a 2-1 victory over the Gunners at Stamford Bridge in Wednesday night’s Premier League clash.

Arsenal head into the game looking to avoid a fourth straight defeat in the English top flight after Mikel Arteta’s men were beaten by Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton in recent weeks to dent their hopes of finishing in the top four.

The Gunners currently find themselves in fifth place in the Premier League table, having lost four of their last five games – but a win against Chelsea FC would move them level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United were beaten 4-0 by Liverpool FC on Tuesday night to leave the Red Devils level on points with Arsenal having played two games more than the Gunners as things stand.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, head into Wednesday night’s game after having secured their place in the FA Cup final with a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Wembley on Sunday, as Thomas Tuchel’s men set up a final showdown against Liverpool FC in mid-May.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen believes that the home side will simply have too much for the Gunners on Wednesday night and he is backing the Blues to claim a 2-1 win.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Chelsea look back to their best. They had a dip in form, but the last few performances have been much better.

“I wouldn’t say they were at their absolute best against Palace, but they controlled the game and made it look like a routine win. I loved Mason Mount’s goal, a brilliant touch and finish inside the box.

“The pressure is mounting on Mikel Arteta and Arsenal. After Spurs dropped points earlier, to lose away to Southampton was a disaster. That’s now three defeats in a row. The glaring worry is the lack of goals, could letting [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang leave in January come back to haunt them?

“I have to fancy Chelsea here. I think we’ll see an improved performance from Arsenal, but it won’t be enough. 2-1 Chelsea.”

Arsenal have not finished in the top four since 2016 under Arsene Wenger.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip