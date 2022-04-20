Rio Ferdinand predicts Chelsea FC v Arsenal

Rio Ferdinand is backing Chelsea FC to beat Arsenal in Wednesday night’s Premier League showdown at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal head into the game on the back of a disappointing run of results which has led to them loosening their grip on fourth place in the table.

The Gunners have lost their last three games on the spin – to Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton – to allow Tottenham and Manchester United to move above them in the table.

Arsenal do have a game in hand over their closest rivals but their recent form will be a worry for Mikel Arteta heading into crunch clashes against Chelsea FC and Manchester United.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, head into Wednesday night’s game fresh from having secured their place in the FA Cup final with a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Wembley on Sunday.

The Blues are currently in third place in the Premier League table as they seek to secure their spot in the Champions League for next season despite the uncertainty about the club’s future ownership.

Former Manchester United star Ferdinand feels that Chelsea FC will simply have too much for the Gunners on Wednesday night and he is backing the south west Londoners to take all three points.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “Chelsea have got Arsenal… Massive game.

“Can Arsenal turn it around? I don’t know, it’s been a bad couple of games for them. Chelsea look to be back in form, got themselves in the final. Wow, I don’t see Arsenal getting a result there.”

If Arsenal can win their game in hand over Tottenham, they will move level on points with Spurs – but will still be behind their north London rivals thanks to the Lilywhites’ vastly superior goal difference.

Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Saturday lunchtime when they welcome fellow top-four rivals Manchester United to The Emirates.

