BBC Sport pundit reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Brentford

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Chelsea FC to coast to a 2-0 victory over Brentford in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have been in excellent form in the top flight despite their struggles away from the pitch, with Chelsea FC having won their last five games on the trot in the Premier League.

Chelsea FC started the weekend in third place in the Premier League table and 10 points behind second-placed Liverpool FC, with the Blues having played one game less than the Merseysiders.

The home side are unbeaten in eight meetings with Brentford in all competitions since a 3-1 home loss in February 1939 – and the Bees have failed to score in six of their last seven competitive fixtures against the Blues.

Chelsea FC – who have won their last six games in all competitions – are also aiming to win three successive Premier League home games for the first time since their run end of the 2019-20 season.

Former England and Liverpool FC star Lawrenson feels that Thomas Tuchel’s side will simply have too much for Brentford in this game.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport and predicting a 2-0 home win, Lawrenson said: “Brentford lost at Leicester before the international break but the two wins they got before that mean they have some breathing space above the bottom three.

“I’m not surprised Ivan Toney has started scoring again now Christian Eriksen is in the Bees team, because he must be a joy for any striker to play with. It sounds simple but Eriksen puts the ball where the player wants it and the chances he creates means they will win plenty more games too.

“Not this one, though. Chelsea have hit a decent bit of form despite everything that is happening at the club off the field and their forwards have started scoring again too.”

Brentford – who are aiming to secure their top-flight status for a second successive season – began the weekend in 15th place in the Premier League table, having won two of their last five outings in the English top flight.

The Bees’ form at the back away from home has been patchy this season – they have conceded in all of their last 12 Premier League games on the road.

