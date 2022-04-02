Paul Merson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Brentford

Paul Merson is tipping Chelsea FC to ease to a straightforward 3-0 win against Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues have managed to stay on course for a third-placed finish despite a tumultuous couple of months off the pitch amid continued uncertainty surrounding the club’s ownership.

Chelsea FC have won five successive Premier League games since a 1-1 draw with Brighton at the end of January to maintain a four-point lead over Arsenal.

The Blues have beaten Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, Burnley, Norwich City and Newcastle United in the past couple of months.

Brentford suffered a 2-1 defeat by Leicester City in their last Premier League game before the international break but the London side have been bolstered by the arrival of Christian Eriksen.

The former Spurs midfielder has created one assist in three top-flight appearances for the Bees so far and Eriksen scored twice during the international break ahead of Brentford’s trip to Chelsea FC.

But ex-Arsenal midfielder and Chelsea FC supporter Merson is backing the Blues to secure a commanding 3-0 win against Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

“Brentford gotta pick their games between now and the end of the season,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“They are already safe from the drop in my opinion, but they still need a few more points to be absolutely sure they don’t get dragged into a relegation scrap in the coming weeks.

“Christian Eriksen played and scored in both games for Denmark during the international break, but will he play this one? His future is an interesting talking point, as Brentford only gave him a short-term deal.

“If they stay up and offer him a contract, I think he’ll look to take it because in many ways, Eriksen will feel indebted to Brentford for taking a chance on him when there weren’t too many teams queuing up to take him when he left Inter Milan.

“I think Chelsea will win this game quite comfortably to cement third place in the Premier League.”

Ben Chilwell scored a first-half winner to help Chelsea FC secure a 1-0 victory over Brentford back in October.

Chelsea FC were also 2-0 winners against Brentford in the League Cup back in December.

Thomas Tuchel’s side will face Real Madrid in the first leg of their Uefa Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday night.

