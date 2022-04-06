Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Real Madrid

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to take a big step towards the Champions League semi-finals by claiming a 3-1 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final clash on Wednesday night.

The south west London side head into the game looking to bounce back to winning ways after their surprise 4-1 defeat by Brentford in the Premier League at the weekend.

That result left Chelsea FC third in the table and just five points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.

Chelsea FC knocked Real Madrid out of last season’s tournament at the semi-final stage en route to them winning the competition under Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues were 3-1 aggregate winners against Real Madrid in last season’s semi-finals, with goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount securing a 2-0 second-leg victory at Stamford Bridge after a 1-1 draw in Spain in the first leg.

And former Manchester United and Liverpool FC star Owen is expecting to see the Blues claim the victory on Wednesday night to boost their hopes of reaching the last four.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Another interesting tie, particularly with these two having met in last year’s semi-final.

“Chelsea won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in that tie, but it could have been four or five. Real looked slow and leggy in that tie, and I don’t see huge improvement in them.

“[Karim] Benzema and Vinicius Junior have been brilliant this season and they will be a threat. I’m going for Chelsea though. 3-1.”

The winners of this tie will play either Manchester City or Atletico de Madrid in the semi-finals for a place in the showpiece in late May.

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday with a trip to face Southampton, before the return leg against Real Madrid in Spain on Tuesday night.

