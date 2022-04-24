Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v West Ham

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-1 victory over West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to get their top-four bid back on track.

The south west London side suffered a 4-2 loss to Arsenal in front of their home fans on Wednesday night as they lost their second Premier League game in three outings.

Chelsea FC started the weekend in third place in the Premier League table as they look to cement their spot in the top four and a place in the Champions League for next season.

The Blues have a good recent record against West Ham United at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea FC having lost just one of their last 15 games at home against the Hammers in the Premier League.

The Hammers, who will compete in the Europa League semi-finals next week, are winless in their last five Premier League away games, and have lost their last three trips away from the London Stadium.

However, David Moyes’ side should be able to take confidence from the fact that they have won three of their last five Premier League games against Chelsea FC home and away – the Hammers were 3-2 winners over Chelsea FC in the reverse fixture back in December.

Former England and Liverpool FC star Owen, however, feels that the home side will have too much for Moyes’ team on Sunday and he is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-1 victory.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Chelsea losing, and conceding four, was a real shock. Chelsea had been playing so well in the last few weeks, [Thomas] Tuchel will be wanting a big response from his side here.

“West Ham’s recent league form has been inconsistent, but that’s understandable given how many games they’ve played of late. They’ll want to put in a good performance here though before their huge European game next week.

“I can see West Ham scoring, but Chelsea getting the win. 2-1 Chelsea.”

Chelsea FC are back in action on Thursday night when they travel to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford.

