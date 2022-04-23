Mark Lawrenson is tipping West Ham United to snatch a point from their visit to Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues are preparing to welcome the Hammers to Stamford Bridge as they look to bounce back from the disappointment of their 4-2 defeat by Arsenal in front of their home fans on Wednesday night.

Chelsea FC are currently in third place in the Premier League table and five points ahead of fourth-placed Spurs, with the Blues having also played one game less than their London rivals.

West Ham United, meanwhile, are seventh in the table and two points behind sixth-placed Manchester United heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures.

The Hammers are through to the semi-finals of the Europa League, where they will face Eintracht Frankfurt next week in the first leg.

However, the east London side have enjoyed a rare midweek without any games and former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson believes that will benefit that Hammers heading into this game.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Chelsea were extremely vulnerable at the back against Arsenal on Wednesday, which was strange to see.

“Afterwards, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel blamed the pitch for some awkward bounces, but I don’t buy that. That might have been an excuse in the 1970s or 1980s because surfaces could be terrible then – but not now.

“West Ham have got a big game to look forward to next Thursday, with their Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt, but they will benefit from having a rare midweek off before this game.

“David Moyes’ side had started to look a little bit leggy but the rest will do them good. They have already taken points off Chelsea this season when they beat them at London Stadium in December, and I think they will have some joy here too.”

Chelsea FC, who will take on Liverpool FC in the FA Cup final next month, have lost two of their last three games in the Premier League.

West Ham, meanwhile, have only won two of their last five outings in the English top flight.

