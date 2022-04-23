Paul Merson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v West Ham United

Paul Merson is tipping Chelsea FC to secure a straightforward win against West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel’s side suffered a 4-2 loss to Arsenal in the London derby at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night to leave Chelsea FC with a five-point cushion over Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Timo Werner and Cesar Azpilicueta got on the score-sheet for the hosts but Mikel Arteta’s side had too much firepower for a Chelsea FC side that have lost three of their last six games in all competitions.

The Blues lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals before Chelsea FC were 2-0 winners against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley last weekend.

West Ham have fallen off the pace in the race to finish in the top four but David Moyes will still be hoping for his side to secure a place in the Europa League or Conference League next term.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is backing Chelsea FC to ease to a 2-0 win against West Ham at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

“West Ham have a massive football match on Thursday night – probably their biggest game in the past several years,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“They have a great opportunity to make history here and aren’t getting into the Premier League top four anyway.

“Chelsea will be in trouble if they don’t sell the club soon. If no one puts money into the club, they won’t be able to buy new players next season. Chelsea’s going to have a very hard time next season if a deal isn’t done quickly.

“West Ham are not going to play their strongest team this weekend and that could play right into Chelsea’s hands. Chelsea have a good squad at their disposal and should be able to win this game.”

West Ham were 3-2 winners against Chelsea FC in the reverse fixture back in December thanks to goals from Jarrod Bowen, Manuel Lanzini and Arthur Masuaku.

The Hammers have won three of their last six games against Chelsea FC in the Premier League, including a 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge back in November 2019.

Chelsea FC will host Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday evening.

