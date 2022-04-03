BBC Sport pundit predicts Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Crystal Palace to hold Arsenal to a 1-1 draw in Monday night’s Premier League clash at Selhurst Park.

The Gunners are currently leading the way to secure Champions League qualification for next season via a top-four finish as Mikel Arteta looks to steer the club back into Europe’s elite club competition.

Arsenal have not finished in the top four since 2016 under Arsene Wenger and the Gunners have been in great form under Arteta this season having had just the Premier League to focus on for most of the campaign.

The north Londoners head into this game on the back of their resilient 1-0 win over Aston Villa away from home before the internatonal break and Arteta will be keen for his side to continue picking up points with some key fixtures looming on the horizon.

Arsenal will take on both Chelsea FC and Manchester United towards the end of the month so the Gunners will be keen to take maximum points from their forthcoming games against Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton.

However, Palace have been performing well under Patrick Vieira lately and former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson feels that the Eagles are poised to take a point from Monday night’s clash at Selhurst Park.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport and predicting a 1-1 draw, Lawrenson said: “Arsenal have found a bit of steel that has got them through some tight games, especially away from home, and they will need more of the same here because Crystal Palace are playing well at the moment.

“I love the way the Eagles play under Vieira – they are very structured, but in a fluid way, and their attacks come from either side with lots of width.

“They will cause the Gunners lots of problems but Mikel Arteta’s side are dangerous too. This should be a really good game and a very close one as well.”

Arsenal will host Brighton and Hove Albion at The Emirates on Saturday 9 April, before a trip to St Mary’s to take on Southampton the following weekend.

After that, the north Londoners will travel to take on London rivals Chelsea FC, leading into a home game against Manchester United on 23 April.

