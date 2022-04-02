Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Michael Owen is backing Crystal Palace to damage Arsenal’s top-four hopes by claiming a 1-1 draw against the Gunners at Selhurst Park on Monday night.

The north London side are looking to make it back to back wins in the Premier League after they bounced back from their 2-0 loss to Liverpool FC with a 1-0 win over Aston Villa last month.

Arsenal are aiming to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2016 as they aim to secure their place in the top four this season.

The Gunners are currently fourth in the table and are three points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur having played one game less than the Lilywhites.

Crystal Palace started the weekend in 12th place in the Premier League table, having won two of their last five games in the top flight heading into Monday’s game at Selhurst Park.

Despite Arsenal being the favourites to claim a victory on Monday night, former Liverpool FC and England star Owen feels that Palace are poised to frustrate the Gunners and earn a 1-1 draw from the game.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “It’s been such a good season for Palace, and Vieira must be one of the managers of the season.

“They followed up that draw with City by cruising past Everton and sealing their spot at Wembley for the FA Cup semi-finals. The whole club must be buzzing.

“Fourth spot is still in Arsenal’s hands, but they can’t afford any dropped points. I don’t think they’ve been playing at their best in the last couple of weeks, but the results have been good.

“I can see Palace making a real game of this. They drew at the Emirates earlier this season and with the Selhurst crowd behind them, I can see another draw here. 1-1.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was named as the Premier League manager of the month for March after having guided his team to three wins from their four top-flight games last month.

It’s the second time this season that the Spaniard has scooped the award, after having also landed it in September.

“Obviously it gives me a sense of pride because I know how difficult it is to do it in this league,” said Arteta.

“But we’ve done that not only with coaching staff, but all the staff that are here at Colney. Obviously the players too have to perform and win football matches in order to be recognised for that.

“And then especially to our supporters. For the way they have transformed the team, they deserve a lot of credit. My gratitude goes to everybody who helps in their way, and in the best possible way to try to win football matches, which is the reason why we are here.”

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip