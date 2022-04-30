Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Everton v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is backing Everton to earn a point from their clash with Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea FC go into the game on the back of their 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday night, with the Blues having taken the lead through Marcos Alonso, before being almost immediately pegged by back Cristiano Ronaldo’s equaliser.

The south west London side have endured a stuttering few weeks in terms of their Premier League form, with the Blues having only won two of their last five outings in the English top flight.

Everton, meanwhile, will be desperate for points as they bid to avoid relegation from the top flight, with Frank Lampard’s men starting the weekend in the drop zone.

The Toffees were beaten by Liverpool FC in the Merseyside derby last weekend and have only won one of their last five outings in the English top flight.

Chelsea FC began the weekend in third place in the table and six points ahead of fourth-placed Arsenal as Thomas Tuchel’s men look to secure their spot in the Champions League for next season.

Former England and Liverpool FC star Owen feels that Everton are likely to gain a point in front of their home fans on Sunday afternoon against the Londoners.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “There’s been a lot of discussion about how Everton approached the game at Anfield, but they showed a lot of character in the game, and they clearly managed to frustrate Liverpool for a large period of the game. Frank Lampard will be hoping for a similar performance from his players here.

“Chelsea got a late winner over West Ham but they didn’t create or take enough chances. As good as this side can be, I still think there are games when the lack of a natural goalscorer can hurt them.

“This won’t be high scoring. Everton will keep things tight and hope to use the crowd to their advantage. I can see them getting a point.”

Chelsea FC are back in action on Saturday 7 May when they take on Wolves at home in the Premier League.

