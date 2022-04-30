Paul Merson states his prediction for Everton v Chelsea FC

Paul Merson is backing Everton to secure a valuable point against Chelsea FC in their bid to avoid relegation at Goodison Park on Sunday lunchtime.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have a six-point advantage over fourth-placed Arsenal in the race to secure the two final Champions League spots after losing to their north London rivals last week.

Chelsea FC were held to a 1-1 draw with Manchester United in their clash at Old Trafford on Thursday night as Tuchel’s side failed to make the most of their game in hand over Arsenal and Spurs.

The Blues have only managed to win three of their last six games to leave Tuchel’s side in a vulnerable position with 15 points still up for grabs in the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Everton lost 2-0 to Liverpool FC in the Merseyside derby last weekend to leave Frank Lampard’s side in the bottom three with six games left to play in their season.

The Toffees trail Leeds by five points and Burnley by four points but the Merseyside outfit have played one game less than the 16th and 17th-placed teams.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is backing Chelsea FC to draw 1-1 with Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday lunchtime.

“Wow, this is a big game,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“If Burnley win, Everton will be four points behind them before they start this match. They played well against Liverpool, and they’ll need to get a result this weekend.

“This is a pretty good time to play against Chelsea, and Everton will have to make the most of it. A draw won’t be good enough for them, but they’ll have to take what they can get.

“Everton’s approach against Chelsea will depend on what happens in the Burnley game. If Burnley win, Everton will need to make sure they don’t lose this weekend.”

Chelsea FC were held to a 1-1 draw with Everton in the reverse fixture back in December after Jarrad Branthwaite cancelled out Mason Mount’s opener.

Everton have won their last three games against Chelsea FC at Goodison Park.

